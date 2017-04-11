Bicknell Board of Works Approves Suspension of Police Officer

The Bicknell Board of Works has suspended a Bicknell police officer for 15 working days following an investigation.

At yesterday’s session, the Board approved the action against officer Kevin Carroll. The suspension was based on findings concerning an allegation of misconduct. The Board of Works action takes effect immediately.

In other business, Bicknell Mayor Thomas Estabrook announced he would take more time in finding a new Board of Works member. The new appointment would join Estabrook and Steve Volling on the Bicknell Board in place of Ferrell Hulen. Hulen resigned his position earlier this month. Estabrook hopes to name the new Bicknell B-P-W member in time for the Board’s meeting in May.