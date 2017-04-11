Bicknell City Council Updates Blight Elimination Plan

The Bicknell City Council heard an update last night on blight elimination plans across the City of Bicknell.

Bicknell Mayor Thomas Estabrook expects to clear the titles for 19 more blighted properties across Bicknell. The properties were donated to the City following the latest Knox County Commissioners’ property sale. The City is seeking owners’ signatures on the 19 properties to gain permission to rehabilitate the areas.

Estabrook is also talking with County officials about five more properties in Bicknell that didn’t sell in the Commissioners’ Sale. Those five areas could be added to the City’s blight elimination list soon.