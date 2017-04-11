The Vincennes Board of Works has approved a letter of concurrence on INDOT’s completion of the Memorial Bridge. Vincennes City Engineer John Sprague says the letter is a confirmation that part of an unofficial detour through the City is in good shape.
The City worked with INDOT to ensure the unofficial detour was in good shape after the Memorial Bridge re-opened earlier this year.
Board of Works Approves INDOT Unofficial Detour Work
