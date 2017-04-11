Jayne Bierhaus Young Named as Women in Business Award Winner

Jayne Bierhaus Young has been named as the winner of the Women in Business award. Young is the chair of Wabash Foodservice in Vincennes; the business includes both Wabash Foodservice and Valley Party Supply. She has owned and operated the two businesses for the last 30 years.

Young has also served on various boards, including Unipro Food Distributors. She has also served on the V-U Board of Directors, the Knox County Development Corporation board, and the YMCA Camp Carson Board of Directors. Finally, she is chairman of the board of the Bierhaus Foundation.

The other two winners– Farbest Foods for Business of the Year and Charlie’s Candy Corn as Small Business of the Year– were announced on Monday.

All three winners will be honored at the Knox County Chamber of Commerce Banquet. The event is planned for Thursday, April 20th at Vincennes University’s Green Activities Center.