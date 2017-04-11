LHS Softball Win Highlights Action Across Area

The Vincennes Lincoln Girls Softball Team Put The Brakes On A Four Game Losing Skid With A 7-2 Win Over Host Sullivan Last Night. Alexis Hein Got The Pitching Win With A Complete Game Four Hitter With 7 Strikeouts. Kydra Smith Had Three Hits Including A Double. Kacy Cramer Had Two Hits And Two Rbi’s, Payton Sievers, Lauren Mccrary And Hein Each Had A Hit And Rbi. Ally Dehosse Also Had A Base Hit For The 3-5 Lady Alices. The Lincoln Jv Softball Team Lost 8-7 To Sullivan. Kenna Cramer Took The Pitching Loss. Darrian Carmean And Carlee Becher Had Two Hits Apiece. The Jv Is Now 3-2.

The South Knox Softball Team Lost To Princeton 16-5 In Six Innings. The Loss Drops The Lady Spartans To 1 And 4 On The Season.

The North Knox Baseball Team Broke Into The Win Column With A 5-3 Win Over Bloomfield. Cameron Carpenter And Keegan Thomas Combined For The Pitching Win. At The Plate, Jacob Williams Had Two Hits And Two Rbi’s, Branden Decoursey Had A Double, And James Price, Zach Holt, Austin Ford And Michael Ashby Had A Hit Each.

The Rivet Baseball Team Lost To Mount Carmel 14-4. Thomas Vieke Took The Pitching Loss For The Patriots. Vieke And Colton Mouzin Had Two Hits Apiece For Rivet.

The North Knox Girls Track Team Beat South Knox In A Dual Meet, 92-35. Makinzi Meurer Topped South Knox With Firsts In The 100, 200 And Pole Vault And Abby Page Took Both The 100 Hurdles And 300 Hurdles. For South Knox, Jullian Reeves Was First In Both The 1600 And 3200 And The 1600 Relay Team Of Kenady Hageman, Kalee Dunham, Brooklyn Black And Jarissa Page Was A Winner. In The Boys Meet, South Knox Downed North Knox 73-59. First For The Spartans Went To Jeb Mayles In The 400, High Jump, And Pole Vault, Zach Kirchoff In The 800, Adam Hudson In The 1600, Bradley Smith In The 3200, Will Carie In The Shot And The 1600 And 3200 Relay Teams. Firsts For North Knox Went To Steven Calvert In The 100, Troy Noland In The 200, Mason Utt In The 100 Hurdles And 300 Hurdles, Jonah Glass In The Long Jump, Cole Tapia-aguillar In The Discus And The 400 Relay Team.

The South Knox Tennis Team Defeated Princeton 3-2. Wins For The Lady Spartans Came From Sam Nardie At One Singles, Hannah And Heidi Southwood At One Doubles And Mkayla Couchenour And Macy Weiling At Two Doubles. The Jv Got Wins From Jillian Koby And The Doubles Team Of Britni Qualkenbush And Emily Myers.

The Lincoln Jv Baseball Team Dropped A 5-4 Contest At Sullivan. Ben Burson Took The Loss On The Hill. Brody Ruggles, Nate Yang, Baron Vieckand And Ben Burson Had Two Hits Each. Jalen Cardinal Had A Double And Two Rbi’s, Bo Deckard And Gage Hope Each Had A Base Hit.

In Jr. High Sports

The Clark Softball Teams Played At Pike Central. The A Team Lost 4-3. Chloe Cardinal Had A Pair Of Hits And Dani Kroeger, Maycee Lange, Kali Haynes And Marissa Carmean Had A Hit A Piece. The B Team Lost To Pike Central 12-2. Julia Earnst, Addie Kent And Cameron Cary Each Had A Hit. Both Clark Teams Are Now 3-1.