Railroad Repairs to Continue Through Week

Repairs to various City railroad crossings are expected to continue through the rest of this week. The repairs have caused the closing of various crossings across the City of Vincennes.

Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum says the maintenance C-S-X officials are doing is more complicated than normal…

http://dehayf5mhw1h7.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/427/2017/04/11054550/NEW0000_Joe-Yochum-cut-1_oq...-BACK-UP_0-00-09.169.mp3

Yochum says the City got short notice that the crossings would be shut down for the railroad work…

http://dehayf5mhw1h7.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/427/2017/04/11054554/NEW0001_Yochum-cut-2_oq...CLOSING_0-00-16.509.mp3

Drivers are reminded to use caution around the repair sites. Local traffic will have access to the points of closure throughout the repair period.