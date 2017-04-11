Softball, Baseball Action on Sports Calendar

On The Local Sports Scene For Today:

The Vincennes Lincoln Softball Team Hosts Heritage Hills At 6p. You Can Hear The Game On 977fm Waov.

The Lincoln Baseball Team Plays At Loogootee At 6p

The Lincoln Boys And Girls Track Teams Host Boonville And Rivet At 6p

The Lincoln Jv Baseball Team Plays At South Knox At 4;30

The Rivet Golf Team Hosts Princeton At 5p

The Rivet Baseball Team Hosts Bloomfield At 5:30

The South Knox Tennis Team Is At Washington At 5p

The South Knox Softball Team Visits North Posey At 6;30

The North Knox Softball Team Plays At Eastern Greene At 5;45

The North Knox Golf Team Is At White River Valley

The North Knox Baseball Team Hosts Shakamak At 5p