Vincennes City Council Decides to Turn Back on Light at State Street

The Vincennes City Council decided to turn the stoplight back on at Sixth and State Street. The decision ends a 90-day trial where Sixth and State was made into a two-way stop. The ordinance to keep the intersection as a two-way stop was defeated 5-2, with Tim Salters and Jim Westfall voting for the ordinance. Scott Brown, Duane Chattin, Dan Ravellette, Shirley Rose, and Tim Grove voted against the ordinance, and for turning the stoplight back on.

Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum says calls to his office have overwhelmingly asked for the light to be turned back on. Yochum knows there will be an expense to repair the light…

http://dehayf5mhw1h7.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/427/2017/04/11054542/NEW0011_Joe-Yochum-State-light-cut-1_oq...-REPAIR-IT_0-00-04.623.mp3

Vincennes City Engineer John Sprague wants to update the light to a detection system for traffic at State Street. The new detection system would turn the light green if traffic is waiting at State Street.