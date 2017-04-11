Vincennes Officers to Close for Good Friday

Offices and departments for the City of Vincennes will be closed this Friday for Good Friday. Trash pickup in the City will not be affected, but recycling will be collected a day early, on Thursday.
The City Collection Site will be closed both this Friday and Saturday, but will open on normal hours again on Monday, April 17th.
