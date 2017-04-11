VPD Urge Community To Remember Gabriel Baldwin on Wednesday

Vincennes City Police Chief Dusty Luking is asking the community to remember five year-old Gabriel Baldwin. Baldwin died Thursday at Riley Hospital in Indianapolis; his father, 53 year-old Robert James Baldwin, is charged with his murder.

Luking praised several Vincennes agencies for working together on the case…

Luking is also asking Vincennes residents to “go blue” for Gabriel tomorrow– on the day of his funeral…