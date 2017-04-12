Action Continues Today on Sports Calendar

On The Local Sports Scene For Today

The Lincoln Baseball Team Hosts North Posey At 6, You Can Hear The Game On 97.7fm Waov.

The Lincoln Golf Team Hosts Wood Memorial At 5;30

The Lincoln Tennis Team Hosts Rivet At 5p

The Rivet Baseball Team Hosts Barr-reeve At 5p

The South Knox Softball Team Hosts Lawrenceville At 5;30

The South Knox Jv Baseball Team Hosts North Knox At 5p

The South Knox Golf Team Plays At Bloomfield At 5p

The North Knox Softball Team Hosts Shoals At 5p

In Jr. High Sports

The Clark Softball Teams Host Eastern Greene At 6p

The Clark Middle School And South Knox Middle School Track Teams Compete At Washington At 5p.