On The Local Sports Scene For Today
The Lincoln Baseball Team Hosts North Posey At 6, You Can Hear The Game On 97.7fm Waov.
The Lincoln Golf Team Hosts Wood Memorial At 5;30
The Lincoln Tennis Team Hosts Rivet At 5p
The Rivet Baseball Team Hosts Barr-reeve At 5p
The South Knox Softball Team Hosts Lawrenceville At 5;30
The South Knox Jv Baseball Team Hosts North Knox At 5p
The South Knox Golf Team Plays At Bloomfield At 5p
The North Knox Softball Team Hosts Shoals At 5p
In Jr. High Sports
The Clark Softball Teams Host Eastern Greene At 6p
The Clark Middle School And South Knox Middle School Track Teams Compete At Washington At 5p.
Action Continues Today on Sports Calendar
