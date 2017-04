Drivers are still adjusting to a number of Vincennes crossings being shut down by C-S-X Railroad for repairs. Crews are working now to meet an expected completion time at the end of the week.

Vincennes City Councilman Tim Salters says the closing of several crossings at the same time is a change to the normal procedure…

http://dehayf5mhw1h7.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/427/2017/04/12054705/NEW0000_Tim-Salters-cut-1_oq...-EACH-OTHER_0-00-14.602.mp3

Salters also knows, as bad as the crossing closings seem now, it could have been worse…

http://dehayf5mhw1h7.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/427/2017/04/12054659/NEW0001_Salters-cut-2_oq...-COULD-HAVE-HAD_0-00-08.855.mp3

City officials are still calling for the crossings to be open by the end of the week.