Indiana State Police arrested an Evansville woman in Daviess County early this morning for Possession of Marijuana.
21-year-old Jessica Dunville was released from the Daviess County Security Center on $2,000 bond.
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested 26-year-old Aaron Pugh of Indianapolis Tuesday on a warrant for Failure to Appear in Court.
Pugh was released from jail on $2,000 bond.
197 inmates were being held in the Daviess County Security Center Wednesday morning.
ISP Arrest Evansville Woman on Marijuana Possession Charge
