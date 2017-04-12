ISP Arrest Evansville Woman on Marijuana Possession Charge

Indiana State Police arrested an Evansville woman in Daviess County early this morning for Possession of Marijuana.

21-year-old Jessica Dunville was released from the Daviess County Security Center on $2,000 bond.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested 26-year-old Aaron Pugh of Indianapolis Tuesday on a warrant for Failure to Appear in Court.

Pugh was released from jail on $2,000 bond.

197 inmates were being held in the Daviess County Security Center Wednesday morning.