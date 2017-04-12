Knox County Commissioners president Kellie Streeter told the Knox County Council yesterday cleanup of the Knox County Probation office is complete. Streeter estimated the cleanup cost just under 21-thousand dollars. The cleanup was needed after an arson damaged the office.
Streeter told Council members the cleanup was less than was originally expected. The claim for the cleanup could be submitted within the next couple of weeks.
KC Commissioners Report Cleanup of Probation Department
