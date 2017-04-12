The Knox County Council has approved a ten-year tax abatement for new equipment for the F-I-A plant in the U-S 41 Industrial Park. The abatement will cover an estimated 30 million dollars worth of new dies and robots the company will make for Toyota plants in Princeton and in Georgetown, Kentucky. F-I-A makes parts for the Toyota Camry and Lexus E-S in Georgetown, and the Highlander in Princeton. F-I-A officials believe the abatement will help keep 600 jobs at the plant, and did not rule out a possible increase in jobs.
The abatement will be given on a graduated scale. That means a full abatement in the first year, with taxes on the property increasing ten percent per year until the abatement expires. Council members approved the motion unanimously.
KC Council Approves Tax Abatement for FIA
