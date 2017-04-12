KC Council Approves Tax Abatement for FIA

The Knox County Council has approved a ten-year tax abatement for new equipment for the F-I-A plant in the U-S 41 Industrial Park. The abatement will cover an estimated 30 million dollars worth of new dies and robots the company will make for Toyota plants in Princeton and in Georgetown, Kentucky. F-I-A makes parts for the Toyota Camry and Lexus E-S in Georgetown, and the Highlander in Princeton. F-I-A officials believe the abatement will help keep 600 jobs at the plant, and did not rule out a possible increase in jobs.

The abatement will be given on a graduated scale. That means a full abatement in the first year, with taxes on the property increasing ten percent per year until the abatement expires. Council members approved the motion unanimously.