LHS Softballers Win Second Straight; NK Puts up 32 in Softball Win Over Eastern Greene

The Vincennes Lincoln Softball Team Edged Visiting Heritage Hills 3-2 At The Four Lakes Diamond. Heritage Hills Carried A 2-0 Lead Heading Into The Sixth Inning When The Lady Alices Used Rbi Doubles By Ally Dehosse And Maddy Johnson To Tie Things Up. Then Leah Thomas Used Her First Hit Of The Season To Drive In What Proved To Be The Winning Run. Heritage Hills Threatened In The Top Of The 7th But Alexis Hein Pitched Her Way Out Of A Jam To Help The Lady Alices Take The Win. Hein Tossed A Complete Game Five Hitter With 7 Strikeouts. Lincoln Had 7 Hits In The Contest. In Addition To The Doubles From Dehosse And Johnson And The Single From Thomas, Kaylee Lange Had Two Hits And Kyndra Smith And Kacy Cramer Each Had A Hit. Lincoln Improves To 4-5. The Lincoln Jv Lost To Heritage Hills 10-5. The Lady Alices Play Again On Thursday At Home With Princeton.

The North Knox Softball Team Crushed Eastern Greene 32-5. (Correct) Leading The Lady Warrior Hit Parade Was Elyssa Moreland With Five Hits Including Two Doubles And 4 Rbi’s. Kendall Rogers Had A Home Run In The Contest For North Knox.

The South Knox Girls Softball Team Lost A Close 1-0 Contest To North Posey. That Drops The Lady Spartans To 1 And 5.

The Lincoln Baseball Team Downed Host Loogootee 6-2. Brayden Seger Got The Win On The Mound As In Six Innings Of Work He Checked Loogootee On Just One Run On Two Hits And Struckout Six. Isaac Lane Worked The Final Inning And Struckout Three. Seger Helped Himself At The Plate With Two Hits And Two Rbi’s. Trevin Madden Had Three Hits Including A Double And Three Rbi’s, Spencer Corrona Had Three Hits, Tate Shuckman Had A Pair Of Hits And Graham Toole Had A Double And An Rbi. The Alices Improve To 3-5. The Lincoln Jv Baseball Team Beat South Knox 8-3. Terrence Gillis Was The Winning Pitcher For Lincoln While At The Plate, Jalen Cardinal Has A Single And A Double And A Rbi. Gage Hope Had Two Hits, Brady Bezy And Jayden Hunter Each Had An Rbi Single, And Austin Jackson And Brody Ruggles Each Had A Hit For The 1-4 Jv Team.

The North Knox Baseball Team Lost To Shakamak 11-5. Jacob Williams Took The Loss For The Warriors On The Hill. At The Plate, Zach Holt And Caden Devine Had A Single And A Double Each. Drake Ervin Doubled And Jacob Williams And Austin Ford Each Had A Hit.

The Rivet Baseball Team Edged Bloomfield With An 11-10 Victory.

The Lincoln Girls And Boys Host Boonville And Rivet In Track Action. In The Girls Meet, Boonville Won With 70 Points And Both Lincoln And Rivet Finished With 48 Points. For Lincoln Wins Went To Lena Stephens In The Shot And The Discus, Alanna Green In The 400, Victoria Debrock In The High Jump And Rachel Frey In The Pole Vault With A New School Record Of 9 Feet. For Rivet, Grace Waggoner Won The 100 Hurdles And 300 Hurdles, Megan Niehaus Took The 100 And 200, Natalie Niehaus Won The 800 And The 400 Relay Team Was A Winner. In The Boys Meet, Boonville Had 98, Lincoln 45 And Rivet 1.

The South Knox Tennis Team Lost To Washington 3-2. Wins For The Lady Spartans Came From Sam Nardine At One Singles And Mykayla Couchenour And Macy Wieling At Two Doubles. In Jv Action,south Knox Got Wins From Lacey Newton And Andi Williams In Singles Play And In Doubles Play Jill Reeves And Emily Meyer Teamed Up For A Win.

In Jr. High Sports

The Clark Softball Teams Lost To Loogootee. The A Team Lost 4-3. Jayna Carter Had Two Hits. Dani Kroeger, Marissa Carmean And Kali Haynes Each Had A Hit. The B Team Fell By A 7-1 Score. Both Clark Teams Are Now 3 And 2.

