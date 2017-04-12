Steven L. Adkins, 67, of Decker, IN, passed away April 10, 2017, at Good Samaritan Hospital.

Steve had worked as a pipefitter through Local #136.

Surviving are his children, Steven Adkins of Poseyville, IN, Tami Adkins of Limestone, IL, Kelly Adkins of Kankakee, IL, and Misty Glenn of Panama City, FL; his brothers, Kenny Adkins of Decker, IN, and Harold Adkins of Hazelton, IN; his sister, Shirley Jones of Hazelton, IN; grandchildren, Tyler Adkins, Tiffanie Adkins, Jastin Smith, Zen Smith, Abi Pickett, Payton Adkins, Corean Adkins, Brylee Adkins, Averi Adkins, and Mariah Hurd; and 11 great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, at 2:00, at Memorial Park Cemetery. Friends and family are invited to gather at the cemetery between 1:30 and 2:00. Gardner – Brockman Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

