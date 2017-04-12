Vincennes City Council Approves Financial Measures on First Reading

The Vincennes City Council approved several financial ordinances on first reading.
One of the first-reading approvals was for 100-thousand dollars to improve youth sports facilities across Vincennes. Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum is behind the youth sports funding; he says you can already see the improvements…
Yochum also wants to get the City assistance to the groups ahead of their sports seasons…
Other first-reading approvals include 80-thousand dollars for the City’s Unsafe Building Fund; a 50-thousand dollar grant match for the Indiana Military Museum; and 130-thouasnd dollar in funds for the Blight Elimination Program. All the first-reading approvals will be considered for final passage on Monday, April 24th.