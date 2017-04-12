Vincennes City Council Approves Financial Measures on First Reading

The Vincennes City Council approved several financial ordinances on first reading.

One of the first-reading approvals was for 100-thousand dollars to improve youth sports facilities across Vincennes. Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum is behind the youth sports funding; he says you can already see the improvements…

Yochum also wants to get the City assistance to the groups ahead of their sports seasons…