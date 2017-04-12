Vincennes City Officials Eyeballing Work on Washington Avenue

Vincennes City officials are seeking enough funds to do a future major paving job on Washington Avenue. Vincennes City Engineer John Sprague says the stretch of Washington Avenue has been on City officials’ minds for a long while. Sprague says any future work on Washington Avenue could depend on the funding numbers from the Indiana Legislature and INDOT…

Sprague is also watching for any road problems on that stretch of Washington Avenue. At this time though, the road surface itself is reported to be without any major problems.