VPD Arrest Vincennes Man on Battery Warrant

Vincennes City Police arrested a Vincennes man yesterday on a warrant following his discovery at Good Samaritan Hospital.

Officers found 29 year-old Joe Payne wanted on a Knox Superior Court Two warrant for battery. The warrant was issued in December of last year.

Payne was booked into the Knox County Jail on four-thousand dollars bond.

Vincennes City Police arrested a Vincennes woman overnight following an invasion of privacy complaint. The call came in from the Knox Plaza Shopping Center on North Sixth Street.

Officers found 21 year-old Camby Joelle Moore involved in the alleged invasion of privacy. Moore was booked into the Knox County Jail.