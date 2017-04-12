Work Starts Today on U-S 41 South of Vincennes

The Indiana Department of Transportation will be working on four bridges on U-S 41 just south of Vincennes starting today. The four bridges are on 41 between the Willow Street exit and just south of Elkhorn Road.

The work will require lane restrictions, with 41 to be reduced to one lane in each direction. Completion is scheduled to happen by late next month.

INDOT announced more bridge work is coming in mid-May on U-S 50 just west of the U-S 41 split at Sixth Street. The U-S 50 bridge work will place a new overlay on the bridges spanning Snap Creek. Lane restrictions will be in place for that project as well.

All the lane restrictions will be in place around the clock. Drivers are reminded to watch their speeds, and to watch for workers in and around the construction zones.