Daviess Sheriff’s Deputies Arrest Plainville Man

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Plainville man Wednesday on a bond revocation warrant.

64-year-old Lawrence Lazuk was released from the Daviess County Security Center on $10,000 bond.

Washington Police arrested 25-year-old Lloyd Means of Washington Wednesday for Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated, Refusal; Resisting Law Enforcement; and Leaving

the Scene of a Property Damage Accident.

Means is being held without bond.

193 inmates were being held in the Daviess County Security Center Thursday morning.