Ethelmae Walker, 94, passed away at 8:28 am on April 11, 2017 at Bridgepointe Health Campus. Ethelmae was born in Vincennes on May 18, 1922 the daughter of Homer and Dora (Klein) Henderson. She married Raymon Walker in February of 1941 and he preceded her in death in February of 2006.

Ethelmae was a lifetime member of St. John United Church of Christ where she was very active in all church activities. She also was a member of Eastern Star where she had been past Worthy Matron and enjoyed gardening.

Survivors include her son, Garry Walker and his wife Jenny of Vincennes; two grandchildren, Shelley Dean and Julie McLean of Indianapolis; and four great grandchildren. Ethelmae was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two sisters; and two brothers.

At Ethelmae’s request, there will be a graveside service held at 1:00 pm on Monday, April 17,2017 at Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Lynn Marino officiating. Goodwin Funeral Home has been entrusted with Ethelmae’s final arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to Ethelmae’s family and friends at www.goodwinfamilyfh.com.