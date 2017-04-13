Good Samaritan Hospital has received an “A” in Patient Safety from the non-profit Leapfrog Group. The Hospital was one of 823 locations nationwide to receive the top grade for reducing errors, infections, and accidents that can harm patients.
Overall, the grading system uses 30 different checks to review patient safety. The Leapfrog Group rates over 26-hundred hospitals nationwide each year.
GSH Rates an “A” in Patient Safety
