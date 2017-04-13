KC Council to Work with Drainage Board on Funding Projects

The Knox County Council has agreed to work on money-raising ideas with the Knox County Drainage Board. Knox County Surveyor Dick Vermillion and Board president Jim Sexton are requesting the assistance to help them with cash flow problems.

Vermillion told Council members the Drainage Board doesn’t have enough funding for upcoming projects. The two planned projects are clearing the Mill Creek ditch, and working on the Bonowitz-Dellinger ditch.

Drainage Board members believe the two projects will leave them with a deficit of between 100-thousand and 240-thousand dollars. That deficit includes a sizable investment from the City of Vincennes to pay for cleanup for the City’s part of Mill Creek Ditch.

Vermillion is considering various funding ideas– including a multi-year payment plan and bonding. Council members hope to speak with Drainage Board officials about funding ideas in the future. The issue will stay on County Council’s agenda, so it won’t be forgotten in the coming months.