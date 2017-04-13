The Knox County Library Board will hold an executive session on Tuesday, April 18th at three-30 p-m. The executive session will concern a lease of real estate.
The executive session will be followed by the Board’s regular public session that day at four-30. Both sessions will be at the Library’s meeting house at 521 North Sixth Street.
The regular Library session is open to the public, but the executive session will be closed to the public.
Knox County Library Board to Hold Executive Session
The Knox County Library Board will hold an executive session on Tuesday, April 18th at three-30 p-m. The executive session will concern a lease of real estate.