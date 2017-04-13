Morel of the Story: It’s Mushroom Season

It’s that time of year for morel mushrooms.

Patoka Lake wildlife specialist Brian Finch says the flavor of the morel mushroom changes depending on how long they’re cooked.

He says they taste good by themselves mixed with garlic or olive oil or served with venison.

Finch added that the mushrooms thrive in the climate of southern Indiana.

They are usually three to five inches in length, but they can grow as long as 12 inches.