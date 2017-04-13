Owensville Man Arrested for Sexual Misconduct

Gibson County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 22 year-old Owensville man earlier this week on a charge of sexual misconduct with a minor.

Authorities arrested Nathaniel Casper for allegedly having sexual relations with two underage girls. The incidents supposedly happened between September and December of last year.

Gibson County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating other allegations of sexual misconduct, and say more charges could be filed. Casper was booked into the Gibson County Jail on five-thousand dollars bond.