Two Accidents in Sullivan County Within 30 Minutes

A Merom man was involved in two accidents Wednesday morning on State Road 154 in Sullivan County, one in his car and another in the ambulance taking him to the

hospital.

70-year-old Duane Wampler was injured in an accident shortly before 10:00 AM when he rear ended a pick-up truck stopped in traffic for an IN-DOT road maintenance issue.

About 25-minutes later, while Wampler was being transported to the hospital, the driver of a Sullivan County EMS Ambulance failed to see a dump truck slowing down, ran

off the road and then hit the rear of the truck.

The driver, 27-year-old Kelsey Foster of Sullivan, was taken to Sullivan County Community Hospital for treatment of pain.

A medic tending to Wampler in the rear of the ambulance, 30-year-old Joseph Scott of Sullivan, was also taken to Sullivan Community Hospital for treatment of upper body

pain.

Wampler was also taken to Sullivan Community Hospital as was the driver of the car he rear-ended in the first accident, 19-year-old Taylor Thrasher.