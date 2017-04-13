Two Dead from Accident on U-S 41 North of Oaktown

Two people have died in a two-vehicle accident around nine-40 this morning. The accident happened in the southbound lanes of U-S 41 just north of Oaktown.

The accident was reported near the intersection of U-S 41 and Old U-S 41. The accident caused both people to be thrown from their vehicles.

According to ISP Evansville’s Todd Ringle, a Dodge Grand Caravan westbound on Old US 41 failed to yield, colliding with a 2004 GMC Yukon that was traveling southbound on 41. The GMC Yukon rolled over and ejected the driver and passenger. One male died at the accident scene while another male was reported to have died at Good Samaritan Hospital.

The identities of the those involved in the accident have not been released, pending notification of relatives. The crash caused traffic to be re-routed through Oaktown while crews investigated the accident.

Authorities are still investigating.