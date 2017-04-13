VPD Looking Into Theft from Vacant Apartment

Vincennes City Police are reviewing a theft reported from a vacant apartment in the 600-block of Church Street.

Phillip Grounds told police someone stole various plumbing items from an apartment that he owns. Authorities found the apartment’s kitchen sink, bathroom sink, and other plumbing items as missing. The items were found to have been sold later to Dumes for metal scrap.

Police are actively investigating the theft. Officers have a suspect at this time, but have not made any arrests.

Vincennes City Police arrested a Vincennes man yesterday following a traffic stop at Jefferson and Day Streets.

Officers stopped a car occupied by 31 year-old Charles Abel. During the stop, Abel was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.

Abel was booked into the Knox County Jail on three-thousand dollars bond.