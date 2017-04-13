Way of the Cross Walk Coming to Vincennes

The ninth annual “Way of the Cross Walk” is coming to downtown Vincennes tomorrow at noon to remember Good Friday. The downtown pilgrimage will start and end on the steps of the Old Cathedral in downtown Vincennes. It will make 14 separate stops downtown; each stop will highlight a different part of Christ’s trip to Calvary.

Father Dave Fleck is helping organize the event. He knows the Way of the Cross in downtown Vincennes brings fellow believers together. Reverend Georg Karl knows many of the participants will have a “hands-on” experience tomorrow afternoon.

Participants are encouraged to walk all or part of the route as part of tomorrow’s Way of the Cross Walk in downtown Vincennes.