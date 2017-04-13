Website Coming to Raise Funds for City Fitness Equipment

Vincennes City Parks officials are are seeking various grant options to pay for proposed all-weather fitness gear. The equipment would be installed in Leicester Square, as part of the City’s emphasis on City fitness.

Vincennes City Parks Superintendent Steve Beamon spoke yesterday to the Good Samaritan Hospital Foundation about funding. Beamon says that session is just the latest in a line of funding conversations. Beamon also knows a Website dedicated to the fitness program is coming in the near future.

The Website will be at fitnessinitiative-dot-org. Final touches are being added to the site before it is unveiled to the public. Anyone wishing to donate to the fitness equipment program is encouraged to call the City Parks Department at 812-882-1140.