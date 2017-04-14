Betty R. Snyder, 85, of Vincennes, passed away April 13, 2017, at Good Samaritan Hospital.

Betty had worked as a waitress at the White Kitchen. She enjoyed going to the Senior Citizens Center.

Born Sept. 18, 1931, in Bruceville, IN, she was the daughter of John and Gladys (Powers) Starrett. Her parents, her husband, John Snyder, Sr. and two sisters, Ethel Jones and Phyllis Todd, preceded her.

Surviving is her son, John Snyder, Jr. of Vincennes; her daughter,Penny Sue Step of Vincennes; her brother, Harry Starrett of Vincennes; sisters, Joann Archer of Sierra Vista, AZ, Clara Odell of MO, and Carolyn Case of Bedford, IN; a granddaughter, Jenny Russell; and five great-grandchildren.

Betty’s family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 on Thursday, at Goodwin Funeral Home. Betty will be cremated afterward.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through goodwinfamilyfh.com