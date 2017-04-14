Easter Egg Hunts Set for Tomorrow in Vincennes

Easter egg hunts are being planned for tomorrow in both Vincennes and Bicknell.

The Vincennes Kiwanis Easter Egg Hunt will happen at eleven a-m at Gregg Park in Vincennes. Vincennes City Parks Superintendent Steve Beamon says registration will start the activities at 10 am.

In Bicknell, the annual Easter Egg Hunt will also happen tomorrow morning at ten at South Side Park. The Bicknell event is sponsored by the Bicknell City Fire Department. Both morning events in Vincennes and Bicknell are for ages infant to ten.

The City of Bicknell will also hold a “glow in the dark” nighttime Easter Egg event tonight for kids from eleven to 17. The 30-minute older child Easter egg hunt will run from eight-30 to nine p-m at Hooper Field in Bicknell’s Northside Park