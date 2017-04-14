GSH Health Fair Set for May Second

Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes will present a revamped women’s health fair in May. The event used to be called Spring Screenings, but is now the Women’s Wellness Expo. The Women’s Wellness Expo will take place on May 2nd from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Highland Woods Community Center.

Good Samaritan Hospital’s Dodie Halter says the event is all about helping women be healthier. Free health screenings and health information will still be offered. Halter knows the variety of screenings are a big draw.

Some new features will be added this year as well. They include a LulaRoe fashion show, fitness demonstrations by Elements, and shopping with different vendors of interest to women.