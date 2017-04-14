Helping His Hands Concert Considered Success

A recent concert featuring Ivan Parker was a major financial lift for the Vincennes assistance group Helping His Hands. The organization raised around ten-thousand dollars for its work.

Dennis Everett is with Helping His Hands. Everett knows the attendance– and the final fund-raising total– shows that people back the program. Helping His Hands worker Hannah Shields says much of the money raised from the concert will directly benefit their relief effots.

Helping His Hands is still seeking volunteers for its various assistance efforts. Anyone seeking information should contact Helping His Hands at 812-492-2888. A link to Helping His Hands website is also available with this story at wzdm.com.