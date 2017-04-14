LHS Softballers Strand 12, Lose 3-0 to Princeton

The Vincennes Lincoln Softball Team Were Blanked By Princeton 3-0 At The Four Lakes Diamond Last Night. The Lady Alices Could Never Get The Big Hit They Needed In The Contest As They Twice Left The Bases Loaded Without Scoring And Left A Total Of 12 Runners Stranded On The Basebaths. Princeton’s Kaci Goforth Kept The Lincoln Batters Off Stride As She Tossed A 6 Hit Shutout. Alexis Hein Took The Loss For Lincoln. Payton Sievers Had Two Hits In The Game For Lincoln, While Kacey Cramer, Ally Dehosse, Maddy Joyce And Hein Each Had A Basehit. The Loss Drops Lincoln To 4-6 And They Play Tomorrow At The Jasper Tournament.

The Lincoln Girls Tennis Team Picked Up Its Second Straight Win With A 4-1 Win Over Pike Central. Wins For The Lady Alices Came From Katie Lunsford At One Singles, Alison Hein At Two Singles, Anna Purdom At Three Singles And The Two Doubles Combination Of Andrea Vieck And Katie Roman.

The South Knox Tennis Team Was Blanked By Northeast Dubois 5-0.

The North Knox Baseball Team Lost To Eastern Greene 18-0. Zach Holt Took The Loss On The Mound For The Warriors. At The Plate Michael Ashby Had Two Hits Including A Double, Dustin Stein Had A Pair Of Singles And Drake Ervin Had A Basehit For The 1-5 Warriors.

The Lincoln Jv Baseball Team Downed North Daviess 14-5. Ben Burson Picked Up The Win On The Hill For Lincoln. And The Plate, Jalen Cardinal Had Two Hits Including A Home Run And Two Rbi’s, Bo Deckard Had A Single And A Triple, Baron Vieck Had Two Hits And Two Rbi’s, Dustin Alstadt Had Two Singles And An Rbi, Simon York Had An Rbi Single And Brody Ruggles, Jayden Hunter, And Braden Bezy Each Had A Hit For The 2-4 Jv Squad.

In Jr. High Sports,

The Clark Softball Teams Were Winners Over North Knox. The A Team Won 17-2. Marrisa Carmean Had Three Hits, Dani Kroeger Had Two Hits And 4 Rbi’s, Jayan Carter, Tatum Rich, Addie Blomer And Kali Haynes Had Two Hits Each. Chloe Cardinal, Maycee Lange, Livie Koenig And Kyndall Myers Had A Hit Apiece. The Clark B Team Downed North Knox 14-9. For Clark, Cameron Cary Had Two Hits And Addison Ken, Maggie Schmidtnecht, And Chloe Mcneece Had A Hit Each. Both Clark Softball Teams Are Now 5-2.