Some Post Season Basketball Honors Have Been Awarded To Two Vincennes University Basketball Players. Chris Darrington Was Named To The Njcaa First Team All American Squad. Darrington Averaged Almost 21 Points A Game For The Trailblazers And Helped Lead Vu To The Elite 8 Of The National Junior College Tournament. He Finished His Vu Career With 1,089 Career Points. Freshman Isaiah Tisdale Was Named Honorable Mention All American By The Njcaa. Tisdale Averaged 15 Points A Game In First Year At Vu.