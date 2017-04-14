SK School Board Approves Math Textbooks

The South Knox School Board has approved a new set of math textbooks for students at South Knox Elementary. The textbooks will be in South Knox Elementary students’ hands for the 2017-18 school year.

In other business, the Board approved the replacement of electric switches throughout the building at South Knox Elementary. The switches in the first and second grade, and third and fourth grade, wings will happen at a cost of just over 26-thousand dollars. Finally, the Board approved the employment of Summer School teachers this year. Summer school in the South Knox School Corporation will run from June 12th through the 29th.