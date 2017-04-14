Two Jasonville Men Die in U-S 41 Crash Near Oaktown

Two Jasonville men have died, and an Oaktown woman was injured, in a two-vehicle accident yesterday. The accident happened in the southbound lanes of U-S 41 just north of Oaktown.

The accident was reported near the intersection of U-S 41 and Old U-S 41. A Dodge Grand Caravan, driven by 30 year-old Anayeli Camacho of Oaktown, was westbound on Old U-S 41 crossing U-S 41 southbound. Camacho failed to yield the right of a way to a 2004 GMC Yukon. The Yukon was driven by 63 year-old Ricky Hackle, of Jasonville; his passenger was 70 year-old Stephen Hines, also of Jasonville. The impact threw both Hackle and Hines out of their vehicle. Hagen reported neither man was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. One man died at the scene; the other passed away at Good Samaritan Hospital.

Camacho was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes for treatment of her injuries. After treatment, Camacho was charged with operating without ever receiving a license; she was booked into the Knox County Jail.

The crash caused traffic to be re-routed through Oaktown for around three hours. Authorities are still investigating.