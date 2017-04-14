Way of the Cross Walk Today in Downtown Vincennes

The ninth annual “Way of the Cross Walk” will take place today at noon in downtown Vincennes. The downtown pilgrimage will end around one p-m on the steps of the Old Cathedral in downtown Vincennes. It will make 14 separate stops downtown; each stop will highlight a different part of Christ’s trip to Calvary.

Participants are encouraged to walk all or part of the route as part of today’s Way of the Cross Walk in downtown Vincennes.