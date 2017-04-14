William “Billy” M. Wilkes, 42, formerly of Vincennes, passed away April 12, 2017 in Evansville, IN.

Billy had worked as a restaurant manager.

Surviving are his children, Mia Wilkes, Ryne Wilkes, and Lane Wilkes, all of Evansville, IN, and his brothers and sisters, Kevin McClaskey of Hobart, IN, Lea Ann Elliott of Vincennes, Kyle Wilkes of Evansville, IN, Daniel Wilkes of Indiana, Lora Laughlin of Indianapolis, and April Shouse of Lawrenceville, IL.

Services will be announced at a later date. Goodwin Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.