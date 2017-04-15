Campaign Launched to Return $2.8 Million in Unclaimed Property to Illinois Residents

Illinois State Treasurer Mike Frerichs’ office is pushing to reunite Illinois residents with two point eight billion dollars in unclaimed property.

The treasurer’s office is charged with holding money and items from long forgotten safe deposit boxes, bank accounts and other sources.

Frerichs says they try and reach out to those who may have unclaimed property.

Frerichs says some people don’t believe the program is legit and potentially miss out money.

He urges the public to visit the website: illinois treasurer dot gov to search the i-cash database for any money they are owed.