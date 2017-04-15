Holcomb– PV Law

If a person gets out of prison and violates their probation, they can go right back to prison, under a new law signed by Governor Eric Holcomb.

The law says that a person convicted of a Level 6 felony who violates their probation, parole, or community corrections rules can be committed to the Department of Correction.

Level 6 includes some of the least serious crimes.

State Representative Greg Steuerwald of Avon authored the bill….

Steuerwald says some of the most common violations committed by Level 6 felons pertain to drug and alcohol use.