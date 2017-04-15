Anyone arrested for a felony could soon see their DNA entered into a state database.
The Indiana Senate yesterday approved a measure to swab everyone arrested for a felony, even if the charges are eventually dropped or the person isn’t convicted.
Critics say the proposed law is a massive violation of civil liberties.
Supporters say DNA swabbing may have helped solve the murder of two Delphi girls.
Indiana Lawmakers Okay DNA Swabs For Felony Arrests
