One Hundred Calories Of Easter Candy

Americans will spend two-point-six-billion-dollars on Easter Candy this year according to the National Retail Federation.

But Consumer Reports says trying to nibble 100-calories of Easter Candy might be difficult.

It says you can eat two-thirds of a Cadbury Creme Egg, three-and-a-third Nestle Crunch Nest Eggs or six-and-a-third Reeses’s Pieces Eggs for 100-calories.

Jelly Belly Beans give you the most bang for your buck because 25 beans add up to 100-calories.