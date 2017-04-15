Saturday Sports

The Indiana Pacers are playoff bound! After winning 5 straight to end the season, the Pacers clinched a playoff spot on the last day of the regular season, defeating the Atlanta Hawks. The Pacers will be the 7 seed, facing off against the defending champion 2nd seed Cleveland Cavaliers. LeBron James leads the Cavs into the playoffs, hoping to lead his team to the finals for the 7th straight year. Hoping to put a stop to that, Pacers star Paul George said quote, “We wanted the Cavs. It’s a whole new season, everyone is 0-0.” The Pacers open the playoffs this afternoon at 3 pm at Cleveland.

The Saint Louis Cardinals lost a series opener to the New York Yankees 4-3 last night. Matt Carpenter hit a 2 run bomb in the first inning to give the Cardinals an early advantage, but Starlin Castro hit his own 2 run home run to tie things up. Randal Grichuk had an RBI double in the 7th, but was then left stranded with the Cardinals down one. Aroldis Chapman turned in his 30th straight scoreless appearance against the Cardinals, after the giving the Cards life after giving up a walk and a hit, but then striking out the remaining two batters. The Cards and Yanks play again at 1 pm.

The Chicago Cubs lost 4-2 to the Pittsburgh Pirates last night. The Cubs went 3 for 10 with runners in scoring position and left 11 men on base. Anthony Rizzo got on base 3 times, but was hit by the pitcher twice. Former Cardinal David Freese had 2 RBI’s for Pittsburgh. The two teams play again today at 2:30.