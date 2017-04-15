VU– Commencement honoree

Vincennes University will honor Indianapolis Star opinion editor Tim Swarens at its 211th Commencement. The commencement will happen at two p-m Saturday, April 29th inside the V-U P-E Complex. Swarens will receive an honorary doctorate in Humane Letters from the University.

Swarens has been the Star’s Opinion Editor since 2003. Previous to his time in Indianapolis, he was an editor for the Miami Herald. He is a 1981 graduate of Vincennes University, before graduating from Indiana University in 1983.

V-U president Chuck Johnson will address the graduates at the April 29th ceremony. University vice-president of Financial Services Phil Rath will provide the welcome, while V-U Provost Laurel Smith will preside over the Commencement.