Sunday Sports

The Indiana Pacers lost an absolute heartbreaker and a great chance to steal game 1 on the road, losing to the Cleveland Cavaliers 109-108. Paul George was tremendous, scoring 29 points, hitting 6 of 8 shots from 3 point range, including a deep 3 with 40 seconds remaining, cutting the lead to just 1 point. Pacers swingman CJ Miles missed a deep jumper at the buzzer, and Cleveland held on to win. LeBron James made history by simply stepping on to the court yesterday, as this was his 200th start in a playoff game. Other scores around the association yesterday included the Jazz taking down the Clippers on a buzzer beater, 97-95, the Spurs manhandling the Grizzlies 111-82, and the Bucks upsetting the Raptors 97-83.

The Saint Louis Cardinals lost again yesterday afternoon, with the only bright spots from the loss being two solo home runs by Jedd Gyorko and Stephen Piscotty. Carlos Martinez started for the Cards, striking out 11 but walking 8. The loss drops Saint Louis to 3-8 on the young season. The Yankees and Cardinals wrap up their interleague series tonight at 8.

The Chicago Cubs lost a shootout with the Pittsburgh Pirates yesterday at Wrigley Field. The Cubs scored 4 runs in the first inning, but couldn’t hold the lead, after leading 6-3 in the 7th, Pittsburgh scored 5 runs to take the lead, where they would stay the rest of the game. Addison Russell had 2 hits and 3 RBI’s for the Cubs, while Andrew McCutchen had 3 RBI’s for Pittsburgh. The Cubs finish their series